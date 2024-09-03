Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia: 8-year-old boy and 38-year-old woman were killed. PHOTOS

Two people were killed and two wounded as a result of a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia in the late evening of September 2.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military District Administration Ivan Fedorov.

Around 23:00 on 2 August, Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia. The attack killed two people and wounded 2 others. Among them are children. One of the deceased was a boy aged 8 and a 38-year-old woman. A 12-year-old girl and a 43-year-old man were wounded. The child is in intensive care.

"The 12-year-old girl has fractured limbs, wounds, burns to 45 per cent of her body, and traumatic shock. She is in intensive care, doctors are providing all the necessary assistance.

The man is in moderate condition - in surgery with a fractured sternum, shrapnel wound of the right thigh," said Fedorov

The building was partially destroyed as a result of the strike. The blast wave and shrapnel damaged the nearby multi-storey buildings.

In addition:

The enemy conducted 11 air strikes on Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodarivka and Preobrazhenka.

198 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novodanylivka and Poltavka.

3 MLRS attacks hit Huliaipole and Novodanylivka.

100 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Prymorske, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novodanylivka and Poltavka.

