Russians attacked Dnipro with missiles: one was killed, six were injured

On the evening of 2 September, the Russians launched a missile attack on the Dnipro.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

"As a result of yesterday's rocket attack on Dnipro, we have a 51-year-old dead.

Six people were injured. One 37-year-old man remains in hospital. Others will recover at home," the statement said.

It is noted that three cars were also destroyed, and 12 others were damaged. In addition, windows in a kindergarten and seven private houses were smashed. The enterprise was damaged.

Shelling of the region

Last night, shelling also continued in the Nikopol region. The enemy fired at the area's settlements from "Grad" multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery. They also used kamikaze drones. In Nikopol and the Marganetska community, they hit the infrastructure. The main thing is that there were no casualties.

In the morning, the enemy resumed attacks on Nikopol. The administrative building was damaged. The area is being inspected.

