Occupants attacked Kizomys in Kherson region, killing man

On the morning of 3 September, Russian invaders shelled the village of Kizomys, Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"This morning, the occupiers attacked a 45-year-old man riding a bicycle with a drone.

Unfortunately, he sustained injuries incompatible with life as a result of the enemy attack," the statement said.

