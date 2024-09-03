ENG
Occupants attacked Kizomys in Kherson region, killing man

Росіяни скинули вибухівку на передмістя Херсону

On the morning of 3 September, Russian invaders shelled the village of Kizomys, Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"This morning, the occupiers attacked a 45-year-old man riding a bicycle with a drone.

Unfortunately, he sustained injuries incompatible with life as a result of the enemy attack," the statement said.

