Consequences of Russian shelling of Kherson region: enemy hit residential areas, there are wounded. PHOTOS

The Russian army shelled 15 settlements in the Kherson region yesterday, firing at residential areas with artillery, aircraft, and UAVs. 4 people were wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

Kherson, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Blahovishchenske, Kizomys, Inzhenerne, Komyshany, Novoberislav, Beryslav, Potemkine, Odradokamianka, Arkhanhelske and Kozatske were subjected to hostile attacks.

The enemy launched 50 unguided aerial missiles from helicopters at Odradokamianka and Kozatske. As a result of the strikes, a 45-year-old resident of Kozatske was injured, he sustained an explosive injury and a gunshot wound to the chest.

At dawn, four private houses were damaged as a result of artillery shelling in Komyshany.

In Bilozerka, a shop and a garage were damaged as a result of a drone bombing.

Beryslav was also attacked by Russian drones, and a private house and garage were damaged.

The Russian military attacked Kizomys and Prydniprovske with FPV drones, damaging a private house.

In the evening, the occupation forces shelled Blahovishchenske with artillery, a 40-year-old man was injured. The victim was diagnosed with contusion, explosive, and craniocerebral injuries.

A 41-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman were injured in their own homes as a result of a nighttime artillery shelling of the private sector of the Korabelny district of Kherson. They sustained craniocerebral injuries and contusions. The shells damaged an educational institution, a private house, and a gas pipeline.

The city center was also under enemy artillery fire, damaging an apartment building, a hotel, a bank, and a gas pipeline.

Artillery shells damaged three private houses and a summer kitchen in Dniprovsky district.

In Tokarivka, during the dismantling of the rubble of a house as a result of Russian shelling, burnt human bones were found and sent to the FFMU office for further examination. The remains are likely to belong to the 85-year-old owner of the house.

