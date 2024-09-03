Medic wounded during yesterday’s shelling of Kharkiv dies (updated)

The medic wounded in yesterday's attack on Kharkiv died in hospital.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Unfortunately, one victim of the enemy's attacks on Kharkiv died in hospital. The emergency medical paramedic was 21 years old. My condolences to the family and friends!", - Syniehubov wrote.

Updated information

As Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov later clarified, an ambulance paramedic and fifth-year medical student Yurko Yevhen died.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the afternoon of 2 September, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv, 14 people were injured.