Works on stretch between Demiivska and Lybidska metro stations are at final stage - KCSA

Restoration work on the stretch between Demiivska and Lybidska metro stations of the Kyiv subway is in its final stages.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kyiv City State Administration.

As noted, a new 27-meter-long distillation tunnel has already been built and the frame on both sides has been reinforced with a length of more than 50 meters. Signaling, power supply and communication networks have also been laid and a contact rail has been connected.

Dismantling of unloading structures has been completed.

"On the night of August 31, a test train was launched. This is how the specialists checked the trackbed. Before the full launch of the run, they will check the safety and engineering systems. Currently, refilling of trench, earth compacting and urban landscaping are underway," the statement said.