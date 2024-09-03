Man was killed as result of an enemy attack on residential building in Veletenske

Russians hit a residential building in Veletenske in the Kherson region with a drone, killing a man.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"Russians attacked a residential building in Veletenske with a drone.



A local resident born in 1973 was fatally injured as a result of the explosives dropped from the UAV. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," he wrote.

