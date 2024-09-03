ENG
Series of explosions occurred in occupied Berdiansk

Вибухи пролунали в окупованому Бердянську

A series of explosions occurred in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk.

This was reported by the head of the CMA Victoria Halitsyna, Censor.NET reports.

"A series of explosions took place in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk. According to residents, it was loud in different parts of the city," the statement said.

