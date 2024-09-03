ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
16160 visitors online
News Video War
3 562 1

Ukrainian troops destroy occupiers’ ammunition depot in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

UAV operators of the 5th Slobozhanska Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine in the Kupiansk direction discovered an ammunition depot and personnel at a Russian stronghold.

According to Censor.NET, the coordinates were transmitted to the crew of Achilles attack drones, which hit the target, causing the detonation of ammunition. According to the results of the observation, two occupants were killed, one was seriously wounded, and the ammunition depot was destroyed.

Watch more: Russian T-72 tank destroyed by "BULAVA" unit fighters with "Wild Hornet" drone. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8974) liquidation (2357)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 