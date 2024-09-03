Ukrainian troops destroy occupiers’ ammunition depot in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

UAV operators of the 5th Slobozhanska Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine in the Kupiansk direction discovered an ammunition depot and personnel at a Russian stronghold.

According to Censor.NET, the coordinates were transmitted to the crew of Achilles attack drones, which hit the target, causing the detonation of ammunition. According to the results of the observation, two occupants were killed, one was seriously wounded, and the ammunition depot was destroyed.

