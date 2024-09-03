ENG
Russian T-72 tank is destroyed by "BULAVA" unit fighters with "Wild Hornet" drone. VIDEO

Soldiers of the BULAVA unit of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade destroyed an enemy T-72 tank using a Wild Hornet drone.

The situation at the front is very difficult, so the military need your help, Censor.NET reports.

Please support the production of new drones:

tank (1077) elimination (4992) Dyki Shershni (158)
