Russian T-72 tank is destroyed by "BULAVA" unit fighters with "Wild Hornet" drone. VIDEO
Soldiers of the BULAVA unit of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade destroyed an enemy T-72 tank using a Wild Hornet drone.
The situation at the front is very difficult, so the military need your help, Censor.NET reports.
Please support the production of new drones:
Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
PayPal: [email protected]
