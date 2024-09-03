ENG
Mortar crews shelled enemy positions in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO

Border guards of the "Khartiia" brigade came under attack at fortifications that the enemy was trying to set up in the Vovchansk direction.

Among them: firing positions, dugouts, trench lines, places of concentration of manpower. All targets were hit, and enemy losses are being clarified.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

