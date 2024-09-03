Russia sentences DIU soldier Liubas, who was captured during landing in occupied Crimea, to 20 years in prison. VIDEO

A Russian court sentenced to 20 years in prison a military intelligence officer of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Oleksandr Liubas, who took part in the landing in occupied Crimea in 2013.

This is reported by the Russian media, Censor.NET informs.

He was convicted by a ruscist court for allegedly "illegally crossing the border, storing and smuggling weapons, committing a terrorist act and receiving training for terrorist activities".

As a reminder, in October 2023, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Special Forces landed in occupied Crimea.

Later, it became known that during an operation in Crimea by the Stuhna and Bratstvo special forces as part of the Timur special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on 4 October, one Ukrainian soldier was captured.

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, later confirmed that Oleksandr Liubas was captured during the landing in occupied Crimea.

