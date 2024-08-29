Memorial in honor of fallen reconnaissance men was unveiled in Kyiv near St. Michael’s Cathedral. PHOTOS

On 29 August 2024, a memorial dedicated to the warriors of the Artan Special Forces of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine who fell in battle was unveiled near St. Michael's Cathedral in Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

During the event, a "Book of Memory" was also presented, which describes the stories of the reconnaissance men's combat and life paths.



The event was attended by relatives and close friends of those who fell for the freedom of the Ukrainian nation, their comrades in arms, representatives of the Ukrainian clergy who consecrated the memorial, and DIU officers.











"I want to pay my respects to the guys who gave their lives to protect Ukraine. I am grateful to the warriors, comrades in arms who are standing next to us today, who came from the region of performing combat missions. The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine is proud of all its warriors - courageous sons of our Motherland," said the Hero of Ukraine, DIU officer with the call sign Philosopher.



"They gave their lives for our children, for our future. That is why today it is extremely important to remember and not to forget about them. It is very important for us, all the relatives," said the wife of one of the scouts.

"The photos of the soldiers on the memorial are always a reminder for us to remember the great feat they performed for the revival, preservation and development of our Ukrainian state. Each of us, looking at them, must remember the responsibility we have to them - to continue to fight for freedom and independence," said the vicar of the Kyiv Eparchy, Bishop Yefrem of Vasylkiv.

"We remember each of the guys in these photos, the feat they performed in the fight for Ukraine's freedom. And we continue the battle so that all this is not in vain. Our biggest dream is that the number of photos on this memorial and in this book will not increase," said an officer of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Artan special unit with the call sign Khokhol.



After the dedication ceremony, fresh flowers were laid to the memorial to the heroes-reconnaissance men.



"Eternal honour, respect and glory to the warriors who fell in battle for Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!" the DIU added.