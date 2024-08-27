Consequences of Russian attack on Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv. PHOTOS

On the morning of 27 August, Russian troops launched another attack on Kyiv. Two fires broke out in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital in natural ecosystems.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"In the morning, the enemy made another attack on Kyiv. Two fires broke out in the natural ecosystems of the Dniprovskyi district of the capital. Grass and forest litter were burning, with a total area of 350 square metres," the statement said.

As noted, both fires have been extinguished. There were no casualties or injuries.

Read more: Almost 20 drones heading for Kyiv were destroyed - KCMA

Earlier it was reported that debris had fallen in the forest parks of Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi districts, causing fires in the forest floor.

In Kyiv, air alert was declared 4 times since the beginning of the day and lasted for more than 5 hours in total.





