HUR MO Special Forces landed in occupied Crimea, there was battle, there are casualties on both sides - Yusov (updated). VIDEO

Soldiers of the special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine landed on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Special Forces "Stuhna" and "Bratstvo" as part of the special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Timur landed on the territory of the Crimean peninsula and inflicted fire on the Moscow occupiers!

Crimea will be Ukrainian!" - the message reads.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, clarified in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda that after completing the task, inflicting losses on the enemy, the group of special forces withdrew, although also with some losses.

"There was a battle with the Russian occupiers, there are many dead and wounded among the personnel of the invaders. Unfortunately, there are losses among the Ukrainian defenders, which are still not commensurate with the Russian ones. The special operation aimed at de-occupying Crimea continues. We appeal to all residents of the peninsula to wait and help the Defense Forces in every way possible to return Ukrainian territories," Yusov said.