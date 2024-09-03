Zelenskyy calls on Trudeau to strengthen advocacy among partners for permission to strike deep into Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

Zelenskyy informed about the ongoing rescue operation at the site of the Russian missile attack in Poltava. Trudeau expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and the entire Ukrainian people.

The parties discussed the continuation of defence cooperation between Ukraine and Canada. The President handed over the current needs of the Defence Forces, including air defence systems and armoured vehicles. The parties also touched upon cooperation within the drone coalition and the implementation of the bilateral security agreement signed by the leaders on 24 February this year.

Watch more: Russian strike on Poltava killed 49 people, wounded over 219 - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Zelenskyy called on Trudeau to strengthen advocacy among partners to provide Ukraine with permission and appropriate means to strike military targets in Russia.

The parties agreed on further contacts, in particular to prepare a thematic conference based on the Peace Formula's "Release of Prisoners and Deportees" clause to be held in Canada.