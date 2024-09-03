Zelenskyy dismisses Shurma from post of Deputy Head of Presidential Office

On Tuesday, September 3, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Rostyslav Shurma.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the relevant presidential decree published on the website of the head of state.

"To dismiss Rostyslav Shurma from the post of Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine," the decree reads.

What do you know about Rostyslav Shurma?

On November 23, 2021, Zelenskyy appointed Rostyslav Shurma as deputy head of the OP. Prior to that, he was the CEO of Zaporizhstal and a member of the Donetsk Regional Council from the Party of Regions.

On February 23, 2024, the NACP drew up a report on administrative offenses against Rostyslav Shurma, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (OPU), in connection with his violation of the requirements for preventing and resolving conflicts of interest.

Last year, Bihus.Info journalists released an investigation in which they found that Ukraine may have paid more than UAH 320 million for electricity from solar power plants located in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.

Some of these companies are linked to Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Rostyslav Shurma, including his brother Oleh Shurma and a former subordinate.

