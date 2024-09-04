Rada dismisses Kamyshin as head of Ministry of Strategic Industries

The Verkhovna Rada has supported the dismissal of Oleksandr Kamyshin from the post of Minister for Strategic Industries and Industry.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET reports.

The decision was supported by 243 MPs. The Minister reported on his work in the parliamentary hall.

"Despite the information in the media, he is not going to become the deputy head of the OP. He will be a strategic adviser. As I understand it, after his dismissal, the OP has decided to reduce Shurma's function (as it is a cursed place)... which is also good," Zheleznyak added.

