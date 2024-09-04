Verkhovna Rada dismisses Minister of Environmental Protection Strilets
The Verkhovna Rada has supported the resignation of Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets.
This was reported by Voice MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"244 deputies voted in favour.
