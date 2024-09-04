ENG
Verkhovna Rada dismisses Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna

The Verkhovna Rada has supported the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

"241 MPs voted in favour.

Read more: Rada dismisses Kamyshin as head of Ministry of Strategic Industries

Dismissal of ministers

As reported, the Rada has already dismissed several ministers, including Environmental Protection Minister Streltsov, Kamyshyn from his post at the Ministry of Strategic Industries, and Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna. The Rada also supported the dismissal of Justice Minister Maliuska.

However, the Verkhovna Rada refused to dismiss Vereshchuk from her post as head of the Ministry of Reintegration.

