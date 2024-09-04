ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10801 visitors online
News
3 431 38

Rada dismisses Justice Minister Maliuska

малюська

The Verkhovna Rada has supported the resignation of Justice Minister Denys Maliuska.

This was reported by "Voice" MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

249 MPs voted "in favour".

Малюська звільнення

Dismissal of ministers

As reported, the Rada has already dismissed several ministers, including Environmental Protection Minister Strilets, Kamyshyn from his post at the Ministry of Strategic Industries, and Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna. However, the Rada refused to dismiss Vereshchuk from her post as head of the Ministry of Reintegration.

Author: 

VR (1926) firing (394) Denys Maliuska (17)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 