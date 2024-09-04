Rada dismisses Justice Minister Maliuska

The Verkhovna Rada has supported the resignation of Justice Minister Denys Maliuska.

This was reported by "Voice" MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

249 MPs voted "in favour".

Dismissal of ministers

As reported, the Rada has already dismissed several ministers, including Environmental Protection Minister Strilets, Kamyshyn from his post at the Ministry of Strategic Industries, and Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna. However, the Rada refused to dismiss Vereshchuk from her post as head of the Ministry of Reintegration.