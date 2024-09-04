Rada refuses to dismiss Vereshchuk from post of head of Ministry of Reintegration

The Verkhovna Rada failed to vote for the dismissal of Iryna Vereshchuk from the post of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET reports.

The decision was supported by only 214 MPs.

Earlier, the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, Iryna Vereshchuk, submitted her resignation.

Read more: Rada dismisses Kamyshin as head of Ministry of Strategic Industries