Non-lethal military support, humanitarian aid, demining: Ukraine and Ireland signed bilateral agreement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris have signed an agreement on support for Ukraine and cooperation between the two countries.

This is reported on the president's website, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ireland has provided humanitarian, stabilisation, and non-lethal military assistance to Ukraine worth about 380 million euros.

This year, Ireland has pledged another €128 million in non-lethal military support and at least €40 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

In addition, Ireland will provide demining systems and explosive ordnance disposal equipment and will continue to participate in the demining coalition. The country will also explore other potential ways to support the capabilities of the Defence Contact Group through coalitions, such as an IT coalition.

Read more: Zelenskyy dismisses Shurma from post of Deputy Head of Presidential Office

Ireland will provide ongoing training to the Ukrainian Armed Forces through the EU Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM) in Ukraine.

Reportedly, separate blocks of the agreement outline humanitarian assistance, as well as support for the restoration and implementation of reforms, in particular on Ukraine's path to EU membership.

"Ireland will contribute to bringing the Russian Federation to justice, compensating for the damage caused by the aggression, and further strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia," the statement said.

Read more: Zelenskyy and IAEA Director Grossi discuss nuclear safety in Ukraine

In addition, Ireland will continue to make diplomatic efforts to implement the Peace Formula and participate in a number of working groups and in the implementation of specific elements of the Formula, including the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

It is reported that in total, Ukraine has already concluded 26 bilateral agreements to implement the G7 Joint Declaration adopted in Vilnius on 12 July 2023.