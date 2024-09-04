Russians hit Kostyantynivka with Smerch: at least 1 killed and 4 wounded
On September 4, Russians shelled Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, with Smerch MLRS. One person died and 4 were wounded.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
"At least 1 person was killed and 4 wounded as a result of the shelling of Kostyantynivka. The town came under fire from Smerch this evening," Filashkin said.
Russians hit the industrial zone, killing a man born in 1985 and wounding four people aged 38 to 65.
