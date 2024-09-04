ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10785 visitors online
News
1 305 2

Russians hit Kostyantynivka with Smerch: at least 1 killed and 4 wounded

Костянтинівка (фото ілюстративне)

On September 4, Russians shelled Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, with Smerch MLRS. One person died and 4 were wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"At least 1 person was killed and 4 wounded as a result of the shelling of Kostyantynivka. The town came under fire from Smerch this evening," Filashkin said.

Russians hit the industrial zone, killing a man born in 1985 and wounding four people aged 38 to 65.

See more: Russians drop bomb on Yampil, Sumy region, four wounded. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (13030) victims (977) Kostyantynivka (174)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 