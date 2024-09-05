Massive attack by Russian drones: there were explosions in Zhytomyr region

The nighttime raid by Russian kamikaze drones is ongoing. On the night of 5 September, the enemy attacked Ukraine from the northern and southern directions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ukrainian Air Force and monitoring channels.

At 3:14 a.m., a powerful explosion was heard in the Zhytomyr region. Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the movement of Shahed 131/136 attack drones in the direction of Zhytomyr.

According to local residents, a series of explosions took place in the city.

As of 6.10 a.m., the Shaheds were moving in Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Poltava, and Kirovohrad regions!

"Myrhorod, Bila Tserkva, Chernihiv, Sumy are under increased threat," the Air Force said.

Read more: Enemy launches "Shaheds" from northern and southern directions - Air Force