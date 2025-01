On the night of 5 September, air defence forces are working in the capital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"Air defence forces are working in the city. Stay in shelters! Air raid alert in the capital is going on all night," he said in a statement.

Earlier, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of an attack by attack drones on Kyiv and the region.

