UAVs "violated state border" of Belarus at night, they were destroyed - Ministry of Defence of Belarus

Belarus says that the drones "violated the state border" of the republic.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the country's Ministry of Defence.

"Last night, on 5 September, a violation of the state border of the Republic of Belarus in the airspace was recorded, probably by unmanned aerial vehicles. A decision was made to destroy them. Timely actions of the air defence forces on duty destroyed all the targets of the violators," the statement said.

The Ministry of Defence said that an investigation is being conducted into the incident.

To recap, earlier "Belaruski Gayun" reported that explosions had been heard in the city of Gomel. The locals reported that the air defence forces were targeting Russian "shaheds".

