Russian troops launched 78 "Shaheds", 60 of them were destroyed, 15 were lost locally - Air Force

On the night of 5 September 2024, the enemy attacked with one "Iskander-M" ballistic missile from the occupied Crimea and 78 Shahed strike UAVs (launch areas - Kursk, Yeysk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

As noted, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defence Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

What did our air defence manage to destroy?

"As a result of the air battle, 60 attack UAVs were shot down. Two drones returned to Russia and one to Belarus. 15 were lost locally on the territory of Ukraine (presumably under the influence of electronic warfare), no information on damage or casualties was received," the statement said.

Where were Shaheds shoot down?

Air defences were operating in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Poltava, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

According to KCMA, all "Shaheds" that threatened Kyiv were destroyed. There were no casualties or damage in the capital.