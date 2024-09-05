Several Lithuanian citizens are fighting on side of Russian Federation against Ukraine - Minister of Defense Kasčiūnas

Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas said that "more than one" Lithuanian is fighting on the side of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to LRT.

The head of the Ministry of Defense refused to reveal other details.

"This is an action against Lithuania," he emphasized, adding that the people fighting on the side of Russia are known to the authorities.

The minister noted that this issue should be left to the departments, in particular the Prosecutor General's Office.

Read more: Lithuanian Defense Minister Kasciunas calls on EU to allow Ukraine to attack Russia with Western weapons: We must allow Ukrainians to achieve full combat capability