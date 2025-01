Today, September 5, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Iryna Vereshchuk from the post of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, People's Deputy of "Golos" reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, 255 people's deputies voted "for".

Read more: Rada dismissed Minister of Foreign Affairs Kuleba

As reported earlier, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed the Minister of Foreign Affairs Kuleba.