Armed men entered Chernihiv City Council by force, demanding documents of 7 years ago - Lomako

Today, armed men entered the Chernihiv City Council by force. The security forces are looking for documents for 2017. Instead of sending a request and receiving the necessary documents by mail, they paralyzed the work of the entire city council.

This was reported on Facebook by the acting mayor of Chernihiv, Oleksandr Lomako, Censor.NET reports.

"People with machine guns have just entered the Chernihiv City Council by force. It turned out that it was the security forces who stormed in with a resolution requiring documents from 7 years ago for 2017. On this basis, the armed men physically blocked the work of the entire city council. Instead of receiving the documents they need upon written request, a group of security forces are searching my office and other premises of the city council," wrote Oleksandr Lomako.

The acting mayor of Chernihiv noted that the work of all structural units of the city council is paralyzed. In particular, those involved in organizing and holding tenders for the Armed Forces, preparing Chernihiv for the upcoming heating season, etc.

He stated that he considers such actions to be political pressure.

"We see this as a continuation of political pressure. On orders from above, the security forces are once again attacking Chernihiv City Council to paralyze its work. For a long period of time, deputies have been intimidated, and now the security forces are intimidating ordinary employees of the city hall. Traditionally, the political season begins in September. Unfortunately, in Chernihiv, it started with searches and threats from those who are supposed to be fighting against the enemy, but are fighting against their own country," emphasized Oleksandr Lomako.

