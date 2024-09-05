Occupiers shell Chernihiv region: woman is wounded, houses are burned

Today, at about 2 p.m., Russian troops fired on a village in the Semenivka community in Chernihiv region.

This was reported in the telegram channel by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the occupiers fired at the village with artillery.

"Houses were burning. A 55-year-old woman was wounded. The police provided her with first aid and took her to a medical facility," he said.

