Rada appoints Koval as Minister of Agrarian Policy

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Vitalii Koval as Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food.

This was announced by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

251 people's deputies supported this decision.

Earlier, Vitalii Koval served as the head of the Rivne Regional State Administration (2019-2023), the head of the State Property Fund (2023-2024). He was a member of the Rivne City Council of the 8th convocation from the Servant of the People party.

