Stefanchuk discusses lifting restrictions on strikes against Russia with House Speaker Johnson

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk met in Italy with Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Mike Johnson.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.

"During the meeting, we focused on the security situation in Ukraine, spoke about the latest terrorist attacks that Russia has resorted to.

I emphasized that it is critically important to lift all restrictions on the use of American weapons and to obtain the consent of our partners to use the weapons provided to us without any conditions or restrictions. Ukraine must not defend itself with its hands tied, we must be able to strike at Russian military targets. I called on Mike Johnson to help support this issue," Stefanchuk wrote.

The parties also discussed the needs of the Armed Forces and sanctions against Russia.

"I outlined a list of the most important defense needs of the security and defense forces of Ukraine, including air defense systems and F-16 aircraft. Special attention was paid to the issue of strengthening sanctions against Russia," the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada noted.