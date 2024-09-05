Zelenskyy to arrive in Germany on September 6 to meet with Scholz

On September 6, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who will arrive on a visit to Germany.

This was announced by a spokesperson for the German government, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

The German government spokesman said that Scholz "will meet with the Ukrainian president on Friday afternoon in Frankfurt am Main." He did not provide any other details of the meeting.

It is known that the US military base Ramstein is located near Frankfurt am Main, where the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine will take place.

