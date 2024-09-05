Umerov meets with Pistorius in Germany. PHOTO

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov is currently on an official visit to Germany, where he held an important meeting with Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius.

Umerov wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the parties discussed key issues of strengthening defence cooperation between our countries.

"In particular, we focused on the supply of modern missile systems and ammunition for Ukraine, as well as the further development of air defence. I am sincerely grateful to our German partners for the Patriot systems and their undisputed leadership in strengthening Ukraine's air defence. Undoubtedly, this assistance has saved the lives of thousands of people," the statement said.

He reminds us that Germany has ordered 17 more IRIS-T air defence systems for Ukraine, four of which we will receive by the end of this year and the rest in 2025.

"This assistance is extremely important for the protection of our skies in light of the recent aerial terrorist attacks by Russia," the Ukrainian minister concluded.