Germany orders 17 more IRIS-T air defense systems for Ukraine, - Scholz

Germany has ordered 17 IRIS-T air defence systems for Ukraine.

This was announced by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on 4 September during his speech at the German Air Force base, Bloomberg reports, Censor.NET reports.

Scholz said that Berlin has ordered 22 more IRIS-T systems from Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG. Five of them are intended for the Bundeswehr, and 17 for Ukraine.

The head of the German government noted that the seven IRIS-T batteries already delivered to Ukraine had helped shoot down more than 250 Russian missiles and drones.

"Four systems will be delivered by the end of this year, and the rest - next year. This shows that German support for Ukraine is not fading. We have planned in advance and secured contracts and funding in a timely manner so that Ukraine can continue to rely on us fully," Scholz said.

In turn, an unnamed German official told Bloomberg that Ukraine will receive 24 IRIS-T systems from Germany by 2026 - 12 medium-range and 12 short-range systems.

Earlier, the media reported that Germany would provide Ukraine with six more IRIS-T air defence systems.