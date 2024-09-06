Defence forces regain positions in New York area - DeepState

DeepState project analysts have updated the map of hostilities and reported that the Defence Forces have recaptured positions in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the project's telegram channel.

Thus, the Defence Forces regained positions in New York, Nelipivka and near Lyptsi.

At the same time, the enemy advanced near Pishchane, Stelmakhivka, Hirnyk, Kalynivka, Lisivka and Halytsynivka.

"As for the good news, expect official information tomorrow," the DeepState's osinters added in a statement.

Read more: There were 42 combat engagements in Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian troops eliminated 332 invaders over day, 144 of them irretrievably - General Staff