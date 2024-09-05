There were 42 combat engagements in Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian troops eliminated 332 invaders over day, 144 of them irretrievably - General Staff

A total of 151 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting fire on them. The situation remains the hottest in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy is also active in the Kurakhove direction.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

The Russian invaders carried out 58 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 66 GABs. In addition, they engaged 572 kamikaze drones and fired over 2,800 rounds at Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

Seven combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv direction. Defense forces repelled a Russian offensive near Starytsia and Vovchansk. One enemy attack is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted offensive actions, in particular, near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Andriivka. Thirteen battles were completed, two are still ongoing.

Combat actions in the East

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders stormed the positions of our troops near Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Cherneshchyna and Novosadove. As of now, 14 combat engagements have been completed, three are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy offensives in the areas of Verkhnokamianske and Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 13 battles took place near Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Ivanopillia and Klishchiivka. One enemy attack is currently underway.

There were 15 combat engagements in the Toretsk direction. Russians stormed the positions of our units near Toretsk and Nelipivka. Eight combat engagements have been completed, seven are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, 42 combat engagements took place in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of Sukha Balka, Panteleimonivka, Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka and Mykhailivka. Defense forces repelled 37 attacks, five are still ongoing.

Today, 332 occupiers were neutralized in this sector, 144 of them were irrevocably eliminated. A tank, a Tiger armored combat vehicle, a BM-21 Grad, one UAV, three vehicles and nine motorized vehicles were also destroyed. In addition, four tanks, one mortar and ten vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy conducted offensive actions 28 times near Lysivka, Ukrainsk, Halytsynivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped 24 attacks, four are still ongoing.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy made six attempts to drive our units out of the occupied defense lines near Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar. Four combat engagements were completed, two are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, an attack by Russian invaders near Robotyne was stopped.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the occupants were defeated, storming the positions of our troops three times.

The situation in other sectors remained unchanged.

Today, it is worth mentioning the soldiers of the 15th Operational Brigade named after the Hero of Ukraine Lieutenant Bohdan Zavada, who are effectively destroying the enemy, causing significant losses in manpower and equipment.

