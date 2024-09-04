Occupiers attacked Kupiansk: Houses burned, gas pipeline was damaged. PHOTOS

The enemy continues to terrorise the civilian population of the Kharkiv region. Today, on 4 September, Russian occupiers struck several times at the city of Kupiansk.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, at 04:43, a residential building was damaged by an enemy FPV drone, with no casualties reported.

In addition, at around 09:30, the enemy shelled a residential area, causing a fire on the territory of a private household, with no casualties.

At 10:00 a.m., an enemy FPV drone was spotted on the territory of a private household, with no information on casualties or damage.

Between 11:20 and 11:30 the enemy shelled a residential area in the city of Kupiansk. A residential building and a gas pipeline were damaged, and a fire broke out at the site of the hit. There were no reports of casualties. The type of ammunition is currently being established.

