Enemy storms multi-storey building in Vovchansk, Russian engineer unit arrives in Hlyboke - OTG "Kharkiv"

The situation in the Kharkiv sector did not change significantly. The defence forces continue to hold back the Russian occupiers who are trying to advance.

As noted, the enemy continues to maintain a military presence in the border areas, shelling settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increasing the density of minefields in certain areas.

In the area of Hlyboke, an engineering unit was observed arriving at the frontline positions of the 11th Tank Regiment of the 18th Motorised Rifle Division. Remote mining of roads by the enemy was also observed.

Near Lukiantsi, the enemy focused its main efforts on preventing the loss of its position. It is carrying out engineering works at the positions and setting up a communication system. At the frontline positions of the 7th Separate Motorised Rifle Regiment of the 11th Army Corps, enemy personnel refuse to perform their tasks.

In Vovchansk, the enemy continues assault operations in the area of multi-storey buildings. They are conducting aerial reconnaissance and establishing a communication system. The 82nd motorised rifle regiment of the 69th motorised rifle division of the 6th Army conducted an internal rotation of personnel and replenished ammunition.

In the vicinity of the village of Tykhe, the enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance of the area using UAVs.

According to the OTG "Kharkiv", 5 combat engagements took place over the last day. The Russian occupiers also launched 2 missile attacks, 5 air strikes using 7 UAVs, and 21 kamikaze strikes. The occupiers fired 388 times at the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

It is also noted that since the beginning of this day there has been 1 combat engagement in the area of Vovchansk.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces are responding adequately to the attacks and continue to destroy manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers," the statement said.

OTG "Kharkiv" emphasises that the enemy's losses in the sector over the last day amounted to 63 people, including 21 irreversible casualties and 42 sanitary casualties.

In addition, the enemy lost 68 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed and damaged in the Kharkiv sector.