Ukrainian troops manage to de-occupy part of territory near Hlyboke village in Kharkiv region - deputy commander of "Achilles" battalion Maliarevych

Over the past 2 weeks, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have managed to de-occupy part of the territory near the village of Hlyboke in the northern part of Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, Oles Maliarevych, the deputy commander of the "Achilles" drone battalion, said this on Kyiv 24 TV channel.

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold defensive lines near Hlyboke and are aware of the movement of Russian units in this direction. At the same time, the occupiers are trying to regain their lost positions by bringing in significant reserves, which leads to intense fighting.

"So now there are such intense strike and staff actions on their part. We are now on the defensive in this area and, in principle, we are holding our lines of defence reliably," the military said.

He also stressed that fighting is continuing near Hlyboke. Our defenders know what to expect from the enemy, as well as which Russian army units are moving in their direction.

Maliarevych noted that the 11th Russian tank regiment is still in Hlyboke, but the enemy is constantly rotating in this area, so no one stays near the village for more than a week.

The day before, the Kharkiv military unit reported that Russians were storming a multi-storey building in Vovchansk, and an enemy group heading for the Aggregate Plant was destroyed.