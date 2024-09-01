Soldiers of 3rd SAB attacked Russian air defense and destroyed occupiers’ flamethrower system in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade destroyed an anti-aircraft missile system "Tor" and a heavy flamethrower system 1A "Solntsepyok" of the occupiers.

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed a 2A36 Hyacinth-B cannon, enemy trucks, enemy "loaves" and antennas, Censor.NET reports.

