Soldiers of 3rd SAB attacked Russian air defense and destroyed occupiers’ flamethrower system in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade destroyed an anti-aircraft missile system "Tor" and a heavy flamethrower system 1A "Solntsepyok" of the occupiers.
Ukrainian defenders also destroyed a 2A36 Hyacinth-B cannon, enemy trucks, enemy "loaves" and antennas, Censor.NET reports.
