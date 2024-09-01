ENG
Soldiers of 3rd SAB attacked Russian air defense and destroyed occupiers’ flamethrower system in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade destroyed an anti-aircraft missile system "Tor" and a heavy flamethrower system 1A "Solntsepyok" of the occupiers.

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed a 2A36 Hyacinth-B cannon, enemy trucks, enemy "loaves" and antennas.

Read more: Occupiers partially go on defense near Lyptsi, our defenders improve tactical position - OTG "Kharkiv"

Author: 

Kharkivshchyna (1976) elimination (4992) 3rd SAB (294)
