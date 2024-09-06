US will help Ukraine have strong position in talks with Russia - Kirby

The White House administration is focused on providing Ukraine with everything it needs to ensure that Kyiv is in the strongest possible position for negotiations that may take place in the future, the White House adviser said.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator of the US National Security Council

He stressed that the United States supported the international promotion of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "peace formula", which has received significant international support.

"If the conflict is to be resolved through negotiations, we want to ensure that President Zelenskyy is in the best position to make decisions on the format of those negotiations. We are fully focused on ensuring that Ukraine is equipped to defend itself and is in a strong position if and when negotiations begin," Kirby said.

The day before, Kirby said that the claim that Ukraine would be able to hit most of its military aircraft with ATACMS was false, as Russia had moved the vast majority of its aircraft inland.

Read more: Austria is ready to become platform for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, - Chancellor Nehammer