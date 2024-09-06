ENG
Delays in US aid affected combat capability of AFU: they led to failures on battlefield and slump in morale - Syrskyi

Delays in US military aid led to ammunition shortages and affected military morale.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi in an interview with the CNN channel.

"Many-month delays in the delivery of American military aid have led to critical shortages of ammunition and affected the morale of the Ukrainian military. These problems have created difficulties on the battlefield, with which Ukraine continues to struggle," - emphasized the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces.

According to Syrskyi, he often goes to the front line and spends time with his troops.

"We speak the same language... We understand each other regardless of who I'm talking to - whether it's an ordinary soldier or a rifleman, for example, or a brigade commander or a battalion commander," said Syrskyi.

