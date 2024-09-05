Zelenskyy meets with Indiana governor, signs memorandum of cooperation with Zhytomyr region. PHOTO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Governor of Indiana (USA) Eric Holcomb in Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

In the presence of the President, Head of the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration Vitalii Bunechko and Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a Memorandum of Understanding on economic, academic and cultural cooperation between the Zhytomyr region and the state of Indiana.

The document provides for the development of economic ties and investments, strengthening of trade relations and exchange of experience in agriculture and high-tech production. In addition, the memorandum will help strengthen cooperation between educational and research institutions, as well as establish cooperation and direct contacts between theaters, museums, creative unions, associations and foundations of Zhytomyr and Indiana.

See more: Consequences of shelling in Zhytomyr region: Preliminary, woman was killed. 3 people were injured. PHOTO