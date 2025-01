The sound of an explosion was reported in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The Air Force warned of a high-speed target moving towards Dnipro.

Residents of Pavlohrad were urged to take cover.

