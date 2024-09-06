Russians shell 4 districts of Dnipropetrovsk region from evening until night: there are casualties. PHOTOS

From the evening until late at night, Russians attacked several districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

Nikopolske was shelled with drones, heavy artillery, and Grad multiple rocket launchers. There are victims in the district center. They are a 62-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man. 11 local houses, a garage, 2 cars, and a boat were damaged. Power lines and gas pipelines were damaged.

The consequences of the enemy aggression are being investigated in the Marhanetska and Chervonohryhorivska communities.

The enemy sent a kamikaze drone to Kryvyi Rih. As a result, a private house in one of the settlements was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

It was also noisy in the Pavlohrad and Synelnykove districts. Several fires broke out there. In the latter, an outbuilding was destroyed and up to ten private houses were damaged.

