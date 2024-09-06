Since beginning of operation in Kursk, Russian Federation has lost about 6,000 soldiers killed and wounded - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has named the losses of Russian troops since the start of the Ukrainian Defence Forces' operation in the Kursk region.

The head of state said this at the 24th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence in the Ramstein format, Censor.NET reports.

"Today we control a territory of over 1,300 square kilometers in the Kursk region. This includes, in particular, more than a hundred settlements. Much of this territory was simply abandoned by Russian troops. They simply fled when they saw our troops approaching. Of course, a significant part of the territory was taken under control by our forces in battles.

As of now, during the first month of our operation, Russian troops have lost about 6,000 soldiers killed and wounded in the Kursk region alone. As well as tens of thousands of troops in other combat zones," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, thanks to Ukraine's actions, there is currently no threat that Russia will launch a new offensive on Sumy.

