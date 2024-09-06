Zelenskyy arrived at "Ramstein": Talks with Austin, Pistorius and Scholz are planned. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at "Ramstein" Air Base to participate in a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"We need the determination of our partners and the means to stop Russia's aerial terror. We need all the weapons from the already announced support packages to finally reach the combat brigades. And we need strong, long-term decisions from our partners to bring the just peace we seek closer," the statement said.

Zelenskyy will attend a meeting of the group and meet with US and German Defence Ministers Lloyd Austin and Boris Pistorius. He will also hold talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"After that - Italy. 'Ambrosetti' International Economic Forum, meetings with Italian business representatives. Negotiations with the Prime Minister of Italy Georgia Meloni. We are coordinating our positions with all G7 allies," the President added.

